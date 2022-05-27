Joel Kim Booster on making a queer, Asian American 'Pride and Prejudice'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeong Park/Searchlight Pictures Jeong Park/Searchlight Pictures

The first time Joel Kim Booster vacationed on New York's Fire Island with his friend, comedian Bowen Yang, he brought with him Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice as a beach read. Over the years, he'd often joke with friends about making a gay version of the novel. Today Booster is the writer and star of Hulu's Fire Island, a queer, Asian romcom based on Austen's classic, set in the titular gay vacation spot. Booster talks with guest host Elise Hu about how the film honors his queer friendships, subverts hetero romcom norms, and tells a personal story that feels universal.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Mendoza and Tamar Charney. Engingeering help came from Robert Rodriguez. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at IBAM@npr.org.