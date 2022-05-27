Bruce Talamon on photographing Black excellence in the 1970s

Name a Black musician from the 1970s and chances are Bruce Talamon has photographed them. The Jackson 5. Aretha Franklin. Marvin Gaye. Donna Summer. Bob Marley. The list goes on.



For the final episode of our summer music series, former host Sam Sanders talks to Talamon about his incredible collection of photographs and what it was like to capture intimate moments with such iconic artists.

Additional production and editorial support came from Barton Girdwood and Jessica Mendoza.