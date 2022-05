Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, about his request that the FBI investigate the timeline of law enforcement response at the Uvalde school shooting.

National Security Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI Listen · 5:35 5:35 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, about his request that the FBI investigate the timeline of law enforcement response at the Uvalde school shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor