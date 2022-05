Alyssa Gaines is named National Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines, an 18-year-old from Indianapolis, has been named the 6th National Youth Poet Laureate.

Culture Alyssa Gaines is named National Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines is named National Youth Poet Laureate Listen · 4:51 4:51 Alyssa Gaines, an 18-year-old from Indianapolis, has been named the 6th National Youth Poet Laureate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor