How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief With tragic events like mass shootings, how do journalists balance the need to hold those in power accountable and to tell the stories of those directly impacted, while respecting space for grief?

Media How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief Listen · 4:01 4:01 With tragic events like mass shootings, how do journalists balance the need to hold those in power accountable and to tell the stories of those directly impacted, while respecting space for grief? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor