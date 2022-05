5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. crowned #1 Josh for a 2nd time annual Josh Fight Dozens of people named Josh armed with pool noodles gathered in Lincoln, Neb., to fight for the title of #1 Josh. The Josh Fight started as a viral Internet meme.

Strange News 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. crowned #1 Josh for a 2nd time annual Josh Fight 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. crowned #1 Josh for a 2nd time annual Josh Fight Listen · 2:26 2:26 Dozens of people named Josh armed with pool noodles gathered in Lincoln, Neb., to fight for the title of #1 Josh. The Josh Fight started as a viral Internet meme.