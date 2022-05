Children were calling 911 from within the Uvalde classroom as police waited to enter The director of Texas's Department of Public safety said, "It was not the right decision," after he revealed police waited more than an hour to enter the school in Uvalde during the shooting.

National Children were calling 911 from within the Uvalde classroom as police waited to enter Children were calling 911 from within the Uvalde classroom as police waited to enter Listen · 4:39 4:39 The director of Texas's Department of Public safety said, "It was not the right decision," after he revealed police waited more than an hour to enter the school in Uvalde during the shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor