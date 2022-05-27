The News Roundup For May 27, 2022

On Wednesday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to tell the governor, "You said this was not predictable? This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."

Also this week, five states held their primaries, including Georgia and Alabama. And the Supreme Court ruled that inmates cannot present new evidence to appeal their cases on claims that they were represented by incompetent lawyers.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuffed former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and other American officials for suggesting his country should cede control of any territory currently occupied by Russian forces.

Airbnb is set to shutter its rentals in China amid lockdowns that are restricting tourism. The company is expected to focus its efforts on Chinese tourists traveling abroad.

World authorities are continuing to warn of a global food shortage. The Ukraine war is causing food, energy, and fertilizer prices to skyrocket.

