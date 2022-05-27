NPR subscribe to StoryCorps podcast NPR One Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts RSS link StoryCorps Horses And Helicopters NPR subscribe to StoryCorps podcast NPR One Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts RSS link Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email season 8, episode 5 May 31, 202212:00 AM ET Horses And Helicopters Listen · 13:09 13:09 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1101911836/1101912239" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> In this episode, we head to the streets of South Central Los Angeles to meet a helper on horseback. See StoryCorps sponsors and promo codes Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email