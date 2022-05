A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre Fifth-grade teacher Lindsey Vaccarezza talks about how she and her elementary school are responding to this week's massacre in Uvalde.

Education A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre Listen · 3:49 3:49 Fifth-grade teacher Lindsey Vaccarezza talks about how she and her elementary school are responding to this week's massacre in Uvalde.