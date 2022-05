The legal strategy young people are leveraging to address the climate crisis Youth-led climate lawsuits allege that state governments violated plaintiffs constitutional right to a clean environment. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with attorney Julia Olson about the strategy.

Law The legal strategy young people are leveraging to address the climate crisis The legal strategy young people are leveraging to address the climate crisis Audio will be available later today. Youth-led climate lawsuits allege that state governments violated plaintiffs constitutional right to a clean environment. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with attorney Julia Olson about the strategy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor