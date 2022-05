Teens react to Uvalde shooting NPR's Miles Parks speaks with two students from Washington, D.C., about their reactions to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: Ingrid Gruber and Tamia Robinson.

National Teens react to Uvalde shooting Listen · 6:58