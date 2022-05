The French fight to restrict the use of English in Quebec "Non!" to the further imposition of French in Quebec — how the fight over French has incensed many of the English-speaking minority in this Canadian province.

World The French fight to restrict the use of English in Quebec The French fight to restrict the use of English in Quebec Listen · 4:04 4:04 "Non!" to the further imposition of French in Quebec — how the fight over French has incensed many of the English-speaking minority in this Canadian province. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor