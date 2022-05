What this moment before midterms means for the Biden administration's climate goals Democrats fear time is running out to pass climate legislation before the midterm elections. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is holding talks... with Republicans.

What this moment before midterms means for the Biden administration's climate goals Democrats fear time is running out to pass climate legislation before the midterm elections. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is holding talks... with Republicans.