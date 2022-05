Uvalde is in mourning after 19 children and 2 teachers are killed in mass shooting NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza about the school shooting in Texas. It's the deadliest at a grade school since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary almost 10 years ago.

National
Listen · 5:11