Colombia's presidential race heads to a runoff Sunday's first round produced two top vote-getters from very different backgrounds. The June 19 runoff will be a contest between a left-wing former guerrilla and a populist real-estate mogul.

Latin America Colombia's presidential race heads to a runoff Colombia's presidential race heads to a runoff Listen · 3:25 3:25 Sunday's first round produced two top vote-getters from very different backgrounds. The June 19 runoff will be a contest between a left-wing former guerrilla and a populist real-estate mogul. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor