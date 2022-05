Zoe Sadler used to eat only cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches After 23 years, the British woman figured it was time for a real meal so she tried hypnotherapy. It worked. Sadler says she's looking forward "to trying curry and lots of other different foods."

Food