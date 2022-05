A rosebush, which hasn't bloomed in decades, adds color to a dim chapter in history Archaeologists at an ex-Japanese internment camp in Colorado found roses that may have been planted by people imprisoned there. These symbols of internees' resilience haven't bloomed in 80 years.

Archaeologists at an ex-Japanese internment camp in Colorado found roses that may have been planted by people imprisoned there. These symbols of internees' resilience haven't bloomed in 80 years.