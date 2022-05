Memorial Day: The mother of a Marine who died in Kabul talks about losing her son It's been less than a year since 13 service members were killed in Kabul during the final days of the U.S. pullout. This Memorial Day, a mother remembers her son, one of the Marines who died that day.

National Memorial Day: The mother of a Marine who died in Kabul talks about losing her son Memorial Day: The mother of a Marine who died in Kabul talks about losing her son Listen · 3:58 3:58 It's been less than a year since 13 service members were killed in Kabul during the final days of the U.S. pullout. This Memorial Day, a mother remembers her son, one of the Marines who died that day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor