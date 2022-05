Encore: Cuba hopes if it builds hotels, tourists will come, after long COVID shutdown Tourists — one of the mainstays of the Cuban economy — are returning, but the recovery is slow and some say mismanaged.

World Encore: Cuba hopes if it builds hotels, tourists will come, after long COVID shutdown Encore: Cuba hopes if it builds hotels, tourists will come, after long COVID shutdown Listen · 3:45 3:45 Tourists — one of the mainstays of the Cuban economy — are returning, but the recovery is slow and some say mismanaged. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor