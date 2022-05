Encore: Denied a stage, she sang for a nation The Lincoln Memorial has held some of the most important cultural moments of the last 200 years - like when singer Marian Anderson, denied a stage due to her race, was offered to play at the memorial.

History Encore: Denied a stage, she sang for a nation The Lincoln Memorial has held some of the most important cultural moments of the last 200 years - like when singer Marian Anderson, denied a stage due to her race, was offered to play at the memorial.