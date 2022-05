Kendrick Lamar looks inward on 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' Though drenched in deep melancholy, Lamar's new album avoids superstar-level self-pity. Instead, the hip-hop artist summons up specific memories and works through his issues with uncommon grace.

Review Music Reviews Kendrick Lamar looks inward on 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' Kendrick Lamar looks inward on 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' Listen · 8:05 8:05 Though drenched in deep melancholy, Lamar's new album avoids superstar-level self-pity. Instead, the hip-hop artist summons up specific memories and works through his issues with uncommon grace. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor