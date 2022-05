Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting Mourners in Uvalde are lining up outside a memorial for 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting last week at Robb Elementary School. Many are struggling to cope with their deep grief.

