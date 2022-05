Canada aims to cap the market for handguns with new legislation Canada's prime minister has introduced gun-control legislation that would freeze new handgun purchases, and introduce a mandatory buyback program for some assault-style weapons.

World Canada aims to cap the market for handguns with new legislation