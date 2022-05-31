A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name

Hundreds of people changed their names, but Taiwan limits how many times citizens can make name changes. Without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon.

What's in a name? That which we call sushi by any other name would taste as umami. In Taiwan, hundreds changed their names to include the word salmon in exchange for a restaurant's promotional promise of free sushi. The thing is, in Taiwan, they limit how many times citizens can change their name. So without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon. But, hey, if you're diving into the changing-your-name-after-a-fish pool, you might stay wet longer than you think.

