A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name Hundreds of people changed their names, but Taiwan limits how many times citizens can make name changes. Without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon.

Asia A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name Listen · 0:28 0:28 Hundreds of people changed their names, but Taiwan limits how many times citizens can make name changes. Without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor