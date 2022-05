European Union leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by the end of 2022 The European Union embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea — allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

Europe

European Union leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by the end of 2022

The European Union embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea — allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.