People in New Mexico brace for other issues a menacing wildfire will create As the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history continues to grow, efforts to prevent mudslides and protect drinking water are underway.

National People in New Mexico brace for other issues a menacing wildfire will create People in New Mexico brace for other issues a menacing wildfire will create Audio will be available later today. As the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history continues to grow, efforts to prevent mudslides and protect drinking water are underway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor