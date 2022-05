Russia presses a major offensive in eastern Ukraine as other areas regain normalcy Russian military ambitions have narrowed, but it's still pressing a major offensive in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, places from which Russian troops retreated are rapidly regaining a sense of normalcy.

