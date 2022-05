'Top Gun: Maverick' boasted a record opening weekend. Where'd the numbers come from? When film companies report their opening weekend box office figures, they often include what are called "previews." 'T'wasn't always thus.

Movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' boasted a record opening weekend. Where'd the numbers come from? 'Top Gun: Maverick' boasted a record opening weekend. Where'd the numbers come from? Listen · 3:55 3:55 When film companies report their opening weekend box office figures, they often include what are called "previews." 'T'wasn't always thus. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor