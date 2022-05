What Robb Elementary School has meant in Uvalde's history of Mexican activism In 1970, Mexican-American families whose children attended Robb Elementary staged a walkout, making it a pivotal place in the community. Now, some wonder if the school can remain after the shooting.

History What Robb Elementary School has meant in Uvalde's history of Mexican activism What Robb Elementary School has meant in Uvalde's history of Mexican activism Listen · 8:24 8:24 In 1970, Mexican-American families whose children attended Robb Elementary staged a walkout, making it a pivotal place in the community. Now, some wonder if the school can remain after the shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor