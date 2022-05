The cake attack isn't the first time 'Mona Lisa' has been targeted over the years A man who seems to have been disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in Paris.This is the fifth attack the painting has endured in the past 60 years.

Fine Art The cake attack isn't the first time 'Mona Lisa' has been targeted over the years The cake attack isn't the first time 'Mona Lisa' has been targeted over the years Listen · 2:11 2:11 A man who seems to have been disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in Paris.This is the fifth attack the painting has endured in the past 60 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor