John Durham's case against lawyer Michael Sussman ends in acquittal A jury has acquitted lawyer Michael Sussmann on the charge of lying to the FBI, dealing a blow to special counsel John Durham, who the Trump administration appointed to look into the Mueller probe.

Law John Durham's case against lawyer Michael Sussman ends in acquittal John Durham's case against lawyer Michael Sussman ends in acquittal Listen · 3:29 3:29 A jury has acquitted lawyer Michael Sussmann on the charge of lying to the FBI, dealing a blow to special counsel John Durham, who the Trump administration appointed to look into the Mueller probe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor