Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks In Uvalde, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School.

National Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks Listen · 3:30 3:30 In Uvalde, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor