The company controlling rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up Authentic Brands Group has papered the capital of Elvis-themed nuptials with cease-and-desist letters — which could mean it's now or never for the $2 billion wedding industry in Las Vegas.

National The company controlling rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up The company controlling rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up Listen · 0:27 0:27 Authentic Brands Group has papered the capital of Elvis-themed nuptials with cease-and-desist letters — which could mean it's now or never for the $2 billion wedding industry in Las Vegas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor