The company controlling rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up

Authentic Brands Group has papered the capital of Elvis-themed nuptials with cease-and-desist letters — which could mean it's now or never for the $2 billion wedding industry in Las Vegas.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

The company that controls the rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up with orders to stop hosting Elvis-themed weddings. Authentic Brands Group has papered the capital of Elvis-themed nuptials with cease-and-desist letters, which could mean it's now or never for Vegas' $2 billion wedding industry. But even if an Elvis lookalike doesn't hear your vows, finding that someone to love you tender may really be all that matters.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.