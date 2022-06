Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee comes at a tricky time for the monarchy As Queen Elizabeth celebrates her platinum jubilee, the British monarchy faces major challenges — including a series of recent scandals and an unpopular successor in Prince Charles.

