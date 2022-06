The U.S. is sending long-range rockets to Ukraine President Biden said in a guest essay in The New York Times that he's decided to provide Ukraine with more advanced rockets that will enable it to more precisely strike targets on the battlefield.

Europe The U.S. is sending long-range rockets to Ukraine The U.S. is sending long-range rockets to Ukraine Listen · 3:20 3:20 President Biden said in a guest essay in The New York Times that he's decided to provide Ukraine with more advanced rockets that will enable it to more precisely strike targets on the battlefield. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor