Books Here are 100+ books to learn about all 50 states (and then some) Here are 100+ books to learn about all 50 states (and then some) Listen · 4:06 4:06 Planning a summer trip and want to learn more about your destination? We have a list of more than 100 book recommendations for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.