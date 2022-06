Plaintiff in landmark same-sex marriage ruling worries about overturning Roe v. Wade NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the case that established a federal right to same-sex marriage, about what overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for same-sex marriage.

