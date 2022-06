Jury sides with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard A jury has reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, finding that Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post.

National Jury sides with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard Jury sides with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard Listen · 3:37 3:37 A jury has reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, finding that Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor