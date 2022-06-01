The Gecko Effect

Enlarge this image Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM

These days it's rare to see a commercial break that doesn't include a mascot trying to sell you some insurance. Advertising teams developed the mascots — their names, quirks, and even personalities — all so we might remember the companies they represent.

But things weren't always this way. In the 1970s and '90s, insurance ads didn't take up so much air time, and the ads that were broadcast tended to be boring and serious, focusing on how insurance would make you feel safe and secure in a world filled with risk.

YouTube

Today, how a simple slogan and a talking gecko reshaped advertising. And now, we're all living with the consequences.

Music: Viva Florida, Agent Monte Carlo, You're the Only One, Dinner Party, and Jack Y Gil

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.