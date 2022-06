Supply chain issues and strong demand are fueling inflationary pressures NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Donald Kohn, former vice chair of the Fed's Board of Governors, about what can be done to fight inflation, and the impact of the steps taken to get it under control.

