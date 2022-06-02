DeLorean Motor Company is close to launching its electric vehicle

The latest carmaker to bear the DeLorean name is nearing the launch of its highly anticipated electric vehicle. The company says there will be a limited release of the Alpha 5 — only 88 cars.

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Every once in a while, you find something that takes you back - back to the future, in this case. The latest carmaker to be named DeLorean has plans for a new car, an electric vehicle known as the Alpha5. The company says a limited release of just 88 cars, little nod to the speed that the movie version DeLorean had reach for traveling back in time. Complete with gull-wing doors, the Alpha5 will set you back about 175,000 bucks - flux capacitor not included, but it should be standard. It's MORNING EDITION.

