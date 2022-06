Promises of fast pizza delivery are becoming harder to keep Several big chains say haven't been able to hire enough drivers. In the past, those chains resisted third-party apps, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, but they may be reconsidering.

Business Promises of fast pizza delivery are becoming harder to keep Promises of fast pizza delivery are becoming harder to keep Listen · 1:25 1:25 Several big chains say haven't been able to hire enough drivers. In the past, those chains resisted third-party apps, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, but they may be reconsidering. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor