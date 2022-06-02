Researchers have identified the world's largest underwater plant

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Researchers have identified the world's largest plant underwater, covering almost 80 square miles off the coast of Western Australia. According to scientists, what looks like a massive meadow of sea grass is actually a single seedling that's been cloning itself over and over. One researcher calls it bizarre to see a plant in one end of the bay and find the same plant a hundred kilometers away. It's been thriving that way for 4,000 years. It's MORNING EDITION.

