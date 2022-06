Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics meet in the NBA Finals The best-of-seven series begins Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors, who have been in the Finals from 2015 to 2019, will take on the Boston Celtics.

Sports Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics meet in the NBA Finals Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics meet in the NBA Finals Listen · 3:45 3:45 The best-of-seven series begins Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors, who have been in the Finals from 2015 to 2019, will take on the Boston Celtics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor