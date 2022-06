70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth is still popular — unlike her heir, Charles Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is far less popular than his mother. He has a reputation for meddling in public affairs and many still blame him for the collapse of his marriage to Princess Diana.

