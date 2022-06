Encore: Gas stoves leak climate-warming methane even when they're off Americans love their gas stoves, but many may soon face a decision about switching to electric. Gas stoves emit more pollution into homes and are supplied through a system that leaks methane.

Climate Encore: Gas stoves leak climate-warming methane even when they're off Encore: Gas stoves leak climate-warming methane even when they're off Audio will be available later today. Americans love their gas stoves, but many may soon face a decision about switching to electric. Gas stoves emit more pollution into homes and are supplied through a system that leaks methane. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor