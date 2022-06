After 2 years of working from home, many workers aren't ready to return to the office More than two years into the pandemic, many workers who have worked remotely during that time are resisting returning to the office, forcing their bosses to reconsider how to move forward.

Business

After 2 years of working from home, many workers aren't ready to return to the office

More than two years into the pandemic, many workers who have worked remotely during that time are resisting returning to the office, forcing their bosses to reconsider how to move forward.